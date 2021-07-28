QB Rodgers shares what led to displeasure with the Packers, says he wanted to give more input

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WQOW) – On the first day of Packers training camp, Aaron Rodgers has laid it all on the table, describing everything that has happened between he and the Packers since the last time he stepped on the field.

Rodgers said there were a lot of things that transpired, it wasn’t just a draft day deal.

“This started with a conversation in February. I expressed my desire to be more involved in conversations that directly affected by job also I wanted to help the organization maybe learn from some of the mistakes in the past.”

Rodgers showed displeasure with how some outgoing veterans were treated and “the fact we didn’t retain a number of players that I felt like were core players to our foundation.”

“I’m talking about Charles Woodson, Jordy Nelson, Julius Peppers, Clay Matthews, Randall Cobb, James Jones, John Kuhn, Brett Goode, TJ Lang, Bryan Bulaga, Casey Hayward, Micah Hyde,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers said from there, the conversation turned to a commitment for the 2021 season and beyond. He said the Packers never gave him that, saying he didn’t want to be a lame-duck quarterback coming off an MVP season.

Rodgers said he wanted to use his position to be a recruiter for others players on the open market.

“Green Bay isn’t a huge vacation destination,” Rodgers said. “People are coming here to play with me, to play with our team and knowing that they can win a championship here. And the fact that I haven’t been used in those discussions was what I wanted to change moving forward.”

He said after that, nothing changed on that front. As they got into March, Rodgers told the Packers if he is not part of the future and they want to make the change, then “go ahead and do it.”

The QB said it was not until into May that conversations started about an extension. He said nothing changed over the summer, and he spent time on working on himself and decided if he still wanted to play.

Rodgers told reporters he doesn’t know if he will be behind center in Green Bay next year.

“I’m just going to enjoy this year and then revisit that conversation at the end of the season.”

When the Packers hired head coach Matt LaFleur, Rodgers said he wasn’t consulted.

“I do love Matt, we have had a blast together and I am glad he is here, but it’s decisions like that have happened over and over and over again that make me realize that the organization looks at me and my job as just to play,” Rodgers said. “In my opinion, based on what I have accomplished in this league, the way I care about my teammates, the way I show up in the locker room, the way I lead, the way I conduct myself in the community, it should tie myself to a little bit more input.”