Portage County issues proactive disaster declaration

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)-- Ahead of potential severe weather moving into the area Wednesday night, Portage County has issued a disaster declaration.

In a statement the county said, "Portage County has activated its Emergency Operations Center (monitoring phase) and has also issued a preemptive disaster declaration to provide the county and municipalities with the ability to respond

immediately if needed."

The county's emergency management division and the Portage County Sheriff's Office are encouraging people to be prepared to take shelter.

They are also passing along a few tips:

If you can, do not stay in a mobile home.

Unsecure items outside of your home should also be secured

Have a plan.

Have at least two ways to get severe weather information.

Have an emergency kit ready-to-go and accessible.

Charge your cell phone.

Contact friends, family, and neighbors to ensure that they are aware of the forecast.

Portage County was hit severely hard by storms in July of 2019.