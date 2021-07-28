Polish judges back EU court rulings, urge legal changes

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Thousands of Poland’s judges and prosecutors have signed an appeal urging state and justice authorities to heed recent rulings by Europe’s top court and immediately suspend a chamber disciplining judges. Supreme Court judges are among the signatories. Poland’s government has taken no action on the ruling by the European Court of Justice, which said last week that Poland’s way of disciplining high judges contravenes EU law and undermines judicial independence. It told Poland’s right-wing government, which shaped the procedure, to change it and to immediately suspend the disciplinary body. Poland, instead, insists that it has the sole competence to shape its judiciary and justice system and has ignored the rulings.