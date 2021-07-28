Skip to Content

Police: 6 now confirmed dead in plane crash near Lake Tahoe

6:20 pm National news from the Associated Press

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Six deaths have been confirmed in the crash of a twin-engine jet near a golf course in the Lake Tahoe area. The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office says all those aboard the plane died when it crashed Monday in a heavily wooded area in Truckee. Authorities initially said three people died. The identities of the victims weren’t released pending DNA identification. The FAA says the twin-engine aircraft went down as the pilot was trying to land at Truckee-Tahoe Airport. The National Transportation Safety Board said Wednesday that two of its investigators were on scene investigating the crash. It says the flight originated from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

Associated Press

