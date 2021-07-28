Ongoing power outages spark concerns

GLEASON, Wis. (WAOW) -- Cleanup is ongoing in Wisconsin's Northwoods, with downed trees dotting roadways.

But of greater concern are the power outages, with some residents going on 36 hours without electricity.

At the height of the outage, more than 90,000 Wisconsin Public Service and thousands more Xcel Energy customers were without service. Since then, 80,000 WPS customers have since regained power; Xcel reports about 850 of its customers are still without service as of Wednesday afternoon.

"Ten, 12, 20 hours -- I can get by; I think a lot of people can," said Patrick Zimick, a Gleason resident. "But when it goes beyond that, it should be an important situation, a critical situation."

Matt Cullen, spokesman for WPS, said crews are working to bring the power back.

"They're continuing to work as safely and as quickly as possible to address the outages and restore service to customers who remain impacted by those storms," said Cullen.

Cullen said workers have seen numerous downed power lines and multiple broken utility poles, and that WPS has brought in extra workers.

"We have had additional crews that as we've been able to restore service in other parts of our area, we've been able to get crews from those areas and move them into some of those more heavily damaged and hardest-hit communities," Cullen said. "And we've brought in some additional outside crews to assist us as well in making those repairs."

But Zimick said he is concerned for his neighbors and others in the community who are still without power.

"I'm not bad off; I have a generator," Zimick said. "But people that don't, don't have a phone, they can't take a shower, they can't do the basics, they can't cook food. And a lot of them, you can't find out what's going on because they don't have their TV."

And the concerns are growing as a new round of storms move in.

"Even if it's 50 people, they don't have an alternate for electricity. They're struggling.," Zimick said.

