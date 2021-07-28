Skip to Content

`OK not to be OK’: Mental health takes top role at Olympics

5:24 am National news from the Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Simone Biles cited mental health struggles for pulling out of the gymnastics team competition and the individual all-around, highlighting the discussion that’s been coursing through sports for the past year. Biles joins other high-profile names in the Olympic space who have been talking openly about a topic that had been taboo in sports for seemingly forever. The International Olympic Committee has taken a proactive approach to providing resources for its athletes and shifted its tone from sports performance and results to mental health and uplifting the athletes’ voices.  

Associated Press

