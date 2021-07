WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- North Central Health Care(NCHC) has announced that their Chief Executive Officer(CEO) has resigned.

According to a statement from NCHC, Michael Loy resigned from his position on July 1.

Loy was put on administrative leave in June.

The Board of Directors has named Chief Financial Officer(CFO) Jill Meschke as CEO on an interim basis.