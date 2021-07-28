Langlade Co. Fair opening delayed due to weather; pushed back one day

ANTIGO, Wis. (WAOW) - Officials with the Langlade County Fair say they will not start festivities Wednesday night due to impending severe weather.

A fair official says they spoke with Langlade County Emergency Services, as well as carnival crews, and determined that its not safe to take a chance on the weather.

Most events will be pushed back to Thursday, and begin a bit earlier than they were originally scheduled to.

However, a performance by the band 'Road Trip,' scheduled for Wednesday night has been cancelled.

All fair events are subject to change, depending on if there is damage at the fair site or not.

All events scheduled for Thursday will still go on as planned, barring damages.