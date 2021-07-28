Japan’s Nissan returns to profit, forecasts profit for year

TOKYO (AP) — Nissan has reported a 114.5 billion yen profit for the April-June quarter, a reversal from a 285.6 billion yen loss the previous year, as its sales and profitability improved, especially in the U.S. market. The Japanese automaker expects to return to profit for the fiscal year through March 2022. Nissan was battered by the sales drop and computer chip shortages caused by the coronavirus pandemic that have hit all the world’s automakers. Its brand also has been tarnished in recent years by a scandal involving its former superstar executive Carlos Ghosn. The recovery comes after two straight years of red ink.