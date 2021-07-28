Iran supreme leader criticizes West as nuclear talks stalled

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s supreme leader has lashed out at the West in his last meeting with the civilian government that struck Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned on Wednesday that their experience proved that “Westerners do not help us, they hit wherever they can.” Khamenei’s hard-line protege, President-elect Ebrahim Raisi, is posed to be sworn in next week as the head of the country’s civilian government and as talks on reviving the deal remain stalled in Vienna. While Raisi has said he wants to return to the accord, Khamenei seemingly called for a more-adversarial approach in his remarks.