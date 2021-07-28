In breakthrough, Tanzania kicks off COVID-19 vaccinations

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Tanzania’s president has kicked off her nation’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign by publicly receiving a dose and urging others to do the same. The Johnson & Johnson shot that President Samia Suluhu Hassan received Wednesday represented a major breakthrough for one of the world’s last countries to embrace coronavirus vaccines. Under her predecessor, the East African country’s government had long worried African health officials by denying the pandemic. Tanzania went well over a year without updating its number of confirmed virus cases. Since Hassan took over the presidency, she has changed course. The country received more than 1 million Johnson & Johnson doses over the weekend.