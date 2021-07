GREEN BAY, Wis. (WAOW)-- After a reported deal was in the works on Tuesday to bring Randall Cobb back to Green Bay from the Houston Texans, the receiver appears to have confirmed the news himself.

The wide receiver tweeted "I'M COMING HOME" Wednesday morning followed by a highlight reel of his time with the Packers.

Cobb last played for the Packers in 2018.

The trade has not been confirmed by the Packers or the Texans.