GARDEN GOODIES: Pod radishes

For this week's segment of Garden Goodies, it was another "first" out of Justin's garden! Thanks to a viewer who sent Justin some pod radish seeds, Justin and Neena enjoyed the pod radishes with a ranch-flavored dip. Justin likes to "dress-up" his dressing and this one is ranch dressing mixed with olive oil, avocado oil, salt, pepper, garlic, and parmesan cheese.

All radishes form seed pods. The pods are edible, but a few varieties of radish have been bred specifically for the pods. They look like regular radishes, although taller and with seed stalks that can be a little floppy. Unlike regular radishes, you don’t care if edible podded radishes bolt as the weather gets hot.

Edible podded radishes need almost the same growing conditions as regular radishes. Give them fertile, well-drained moist soil with plenty of nutrients from compost or composted manure. Full sun is best, but they can get by with some shade if they get at least six hours of sun a day.

Podded radishes grow quickly and produce for weeks. As the weather warms, they will form pods more quickly. Even a couple of hot days without harvesting can make them stop setting flowers. Keep the pods picked by checking the plants every day or so. The plants will grow three or four feet tall and should be staked.

Pod radishes are best when harvested young. They are more tender and crunchier at that stage. They can be used just like regular radishes, such as with a vegetable dip.