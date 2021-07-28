From Rodgers to Watson, all about QBs as NFL camps begin

Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson appeared on the field at their teams’ first training camp practices. Lamar Jackson was absent from his after testing positive for COVID-19. Zach Wilson is still away and without a contract. It was all about the quarterbacks in the NFL on Wednesday. Rodgers worked out with the Packers and then detailed some of the unresolved issues that caused friction between him and the franchise and caused him to skip organized team activities and mandatory minicamp. Watson was on the field for the start of Texans training camp despite having asked for a trade in January before 22 women filed lawsuits alleging that he sexually assaulted or harassed them in March.