Flood Advisory issued July 28 at 9:05PM CDT until July 29 at 12:00AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Eastern Marathon County in central Wisconsin…

Southwestern Langlade County in north central Wisconsin…

Southern Lincoln County in north central Wisconsin…

Western Shawano County in northeastern Wisconsin…

* Until midnight CDT.

* At 905 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up

to 1 inch of rain has fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Wausau, Weston, Merrill, Rib Mountain, Bevent, Wittenberg, Dutch

Corners, Council Grounds State Park, Rothschild, Schofield,

Ringle, Norrie, Birnamwood, Hatley, Evergreen, Aniwa, Eland,

Elderon, Nutterville and Sunset.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.