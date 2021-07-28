Flood Advisory issued July 28 at 10:35PM CDT until July 29 at 2:30AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Southeastern Marathon County in central Wisconsin…

Eastern Portage County in central Wisconsin…

Eastern Waushara County in central Wisconsin…

Winnebago County in east central Wisconsin…

Southwestern Outagamie County in northeastern Wisconsin…

Western Shawano County in northeastern Wisconsin…

Waupaca County in northeastern Wisconsin…

* Until 230 AM CDT.

* At 1035 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms moving into the area. This will cause urban and

small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has already fallen

across portions of Waupaca and Portage county with the heavy rain

shifting southeast toward Waushara and Winnebago county.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Oshkosh, Stevens Point, Waupaca, New London, Mosinee, Redgranite,

Whiting, Amherst, Fremont, Chain O’ Lakes-King, Hartman Creek

State Park, Napowan Scout Camp, Lake Poygan, Rush Lake, Central

Lake Winnebago, Plover, Omro, Stockton, Dale and Hortonville.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.