Flood Advisory issued July 28 at 10:35PM CDT until July 29 at 2:30AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI
The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a
* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Southeastern Marathon County in central Wisconsin…
Eastern Portage County in central Wisconsin…
Eastern Waushara County in central Wisconsin…
Winnebago County in east central Wisconsin…
Southwestern Outagamie County in northeastern Wisconsin…
Western Shawano County in northeastern Wisconsin…
Waupaca County in northeastern Wisconsin…
* Until 230 AM CDT.
* At 1035 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms moving into the area. This will cause urban and
small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has already fallen
across portions of Waupaca and Portage county with the heavy rain
shifting southeast toward Waushara and Winnebago county.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Oshkosh, Stevens Point, Waupaca, New London, Mosinee, Redgranite,
Whiting, Amherst, Fremont, Chain O’ Lakes-King, Hartman Creek
State Park, Napowan Scout Camp, Lake Poygan, Rush Lake, Central
Lake Winnebago, Plover, Omro, Stockton, Dale and Hortonville.
Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.