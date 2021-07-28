Flood Advisory issued July 28 at 10:10PM CDT until July 29 at 12:00AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Flood Advisory issued July 28 at 10:10PM CDT until July 29 at 12:00AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WIUpdated
At 1010 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This is causing urban and small stream flooding.
Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Wausau, Weston, Merrill, Rib Mountain, Bevent, Wittenberg, Dutch
Corners, Council Grounds State Park, Rothschild, Schofield,
Ringle, Norrie, Birnamwood, Hatley, Evergreen, Aniwa, Eland,
Elderon, Nutterville and Sunset.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area.
This additional rain will continue to result in minor flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.