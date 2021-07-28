Family of boy thrown from Mall of America balcony files suit

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The family of a boy who was thrown off a third-floor balcony at the Mall of America in April 2019 has filed a lawsuit accusing the mall of failing to provide proper security. The complaint filed Tuesday says the mall and its security detail knew about the previous “violent, aggressive, and erratic” behavior displayed at the shopping center by the boy’s attacker, Emmanuel Aranda. The boy, known as Landen, was 5 years old when he was thrown nearly 40 feet (12.2 meters) to the ground by Aranda, who was sentenced to 19 years in prison for attempted first-degree murder. The suit seeks unspecified damages. An attorney says the family has incurred more than $1.7 million in medical expenses and faces ongoing medical and health challenges.