Dense Fog Advisory issued July 28 at 6:42AM CDT until July 28 at 10:00AM CDT by NWS Duluth MN

Dense Fog Advisory issued July 28 at 6:42AM CDT until July 28 at 10:00AM CDT by NWS Duluth MNNew
* WHAT…Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or
less.
* WHERE…In Wisconsin, Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron and
Price Counties. In Minnesota, Central St. Louis, Southern Lake
and Carlton and South St. Louis Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Bois Forte Band, Lake Vermilion area, the
Red Cliff Band, the Bad River Reservation and the Fond du Lac
Band.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.