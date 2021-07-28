Dense Fog Advisory from WED 6:42 AM CDT until WED 10:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Duluth, MN

Price County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or

less.

* WHERE…In Wisconsin, Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron and

Price Counties. In Minnesota, Central St. Louis, Southern Lake

and Carlton and South St. Louis Counties. This includes the

Tribal Lands of the Bois Forte Band, Lake Vermilion area, the

Red Cliff Band, the Bad River Reservation and the Fond du Lac

Band.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

&&