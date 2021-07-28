Dense Fog Advisory from WED 6:42 AM CDT until WED 10:00 AM CDT

Dense Fog Advisory from WED 6:42 AM CDT until WED 10:00 AM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Duluth, MN
Price County
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or
less.
* WHERE…In Wisconsin, Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron and
Price Counties. In Minnesota, Central St. Louis, Southern Lake
and Carlton and South St. Louis Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Bois Forte Band, Lake Vermilion area, the
Red Cliff Band, the Bad River Reservation and the Fond du Lac
Band.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
