Concerts on the Square, Dining on the Street cancelled due to expected severe weather

Concerts on the Square, Dining on the Street cancelled due to expected severe weatherNew
Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- Wednesday night's Concerts on the Square and Dining on the Street has been cancelled due to expected severe weather.
“Wausau Events and the Wausau River District remain committed to providing a great
community atmosphere each Wednesday night during the summer,” says Alissandra
Aderholdt, Executive Director for Wausau Events “we look forward to the remaining
Concerts on the Square events this year”.
Most of the News 9 viewing area is expecting severe storms Wednesday night.