Cannabis company files suit against Julio Jones, others

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Court records show that Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones faces allegations of illegally harvesting and selling millions of dollars of cannabis in California. California-based cannabis company Genetixs filed the suit earlier this month against a handful of defendants including Jones, former Atlanta Falcons player Roddy White and White’s company, SLW Holdings. The complaint claims that the defendants have failed to report cannabis sales since March, estimating that the defendants have harvested and sold $3 million in cannabis per month. A spokesperson for the Titans did not immediately return an emailed request for comment on Wednesday.