MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Brewers are adding some depth to their infield.

The team acquired Eduardo Escobar from the Arizona Diamondbacks for two minor league prospects.

The trade was confirmed by the Brewers on Twitter.

All-Star INF Eduardo Escobar has been acquired from Arizona in exchange for OF Cooper Hummel and INF Alberto Ciprian. pic.twitter.com/qbSROeGhi0 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) July 28, 2021

Escobar is currently batting .246 with 22 homeruns and 65 RBI. He played for the White Sox and the Twins before playing for the Diamondbacks.