Billeb enters race for Marathon County sheriff

WAUSAU (WAOW) – At least one candidate is seeking to take over the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office when the current sheriff’s term is up in December 2022.

Chad Billeb, who is the department’s deputy chief, said Wednesday that he’s seeking to replace Sheriff Scott Parks.

The move comes after Parks said earlier in the day that he would not be running for re-election.

And, Parks is throwing his support behind Billeb.

In a statement, Parks said he promoted Billeb to chief deputy because he is “informed, knowledgeable and a leader I depended on.”

Billeb began his law enforcement career in 1993, starting with Marathon County in 1999, and moving up the ranks from patrol deputy to his current position. For the past eight years, he has overseen the day-to-day operations of the sheriff’s office.

“It is imperative that together we continue our work on issues that impact our community,” Billeb said in a statement. “Our priorities related to the response to mental health concerns, dealing with the heroin and methamphetamine problem and our efforts to be fiscally responsible while managing an ever-changing criminal justice system must not cease.”

The primary election will be in August of 2022, followed by the general election in November.

The sheriff serves for four years, with no term limits.