Biden backs embattled democracy movement in Belarus

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is speaking out for embattled pro-democracy forces in Belarus. Biden held a White House meeting Wednesday with that country’s leading opposition figure, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya. She was forced to leave Belarus after unsuccessfully challenging President Alexander Lukashenko in 2020 elections that the opposition and West say were rigged. Crackdowns since then have seen more than 35,000 people arrested. Biden tweeted that the U.S. stands with the people of Belarus in demands to restore democracy and human rights.