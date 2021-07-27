Guilty verdict in first trial under Hong Kong security law

HONG KONG (AP) — The first person to be tried under Hong Kong’s sweeping national security law has been found guilty of secessionism and terrorism in a ruling condemned aby human rights activists. The Hong Kong High Court handed down the verdict in the case of Tong Ying-kit. Tong is accused of driving his motorcycle into a group of police officers while carrying a flag bearing the protest slogan “Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times” on July 1 last year, a day after Beijing imposed sweeping national security legislation on Hong Kong following months of anti-government protests in 2019. The verdict was closely watched for indications of how similar cases will be dealt with in the future.