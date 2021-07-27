UN says closing Darfur peacekeeping operation has hiccups

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. logistics chief says closing down the joint U.N.-African Union peacekeeping operation in Sudan’s western Darfur region is proceeding on schedule, though with some hiccups. Atul Khare said Tuesday that troops sought asylum in Sudan, thefts were reported at 10 sites handed over to local authorities, and armed groups are stationing forces around the main remaining logistics base. He told the Security Council that the initial milestone for withdrawing peacekeepers and staff by June 30 was achieved. Almost 6,000 soldiers and police and nearly 1,200 staff are gone, and only 360 police remain to secure the El Fasher logistics base.