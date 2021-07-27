Two-time Olympic silver medalist jailed for drug smuggling

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Two-time Olympic silver medal-winning kayaker Nathan Baggaley and his younger brother have been jailed for more than 20 years each for trying to smuggle up to 200 million Australian dollars worth of cocaine into Australia. The pair was found guilty by a Brisbane Supreme Court jury in April of attempting to import a commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug in July 2018. During their trial in Brisbane the court heard Dru Baggaley and another man travelled hundreds of miles offshore from northern New South Wales state and picked up 650 kilograms of the drug from a foreign ship.