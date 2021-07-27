Texas National Guard will start helping make border arrests

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he is ordering National Guard members to start helping making arrests along the U.S.-Mexico border. The announcement Tuesday comes as the state begins filling a formerly empty prison with migrants accused of trespassing. Abbott says the Guard will “assist” troopers with arresting migrants on state charges but offered no details, making the extent of the new role unclear. Kate Huddleston is an attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union. She called Abbott’s latest orders “unusual and extremely troubling.” The move is part of a broader campaign by Abbott to toughen border enforcement as the number of crossings remain high.