Storms in the forecast through midweek

An active weather pattern continues through mid-week then it will settle down a bit. The temperatures will also come down to a comfortable level for mid to late Summer.

Today: Lingering showers and a few storms early, then a slight chance of an isolated storm during the afternoon, mainly south of Marathon county. Partly or mostly sunny and warm.

High: 87 Wind: West 5-10

Tonight: Scattered clouds and balmy.

Low: 66 Wind: East to SE around 5

Wednesday: Very warm and muggy with a mix of sun and clouds. A few showers or storms possible in the afternoon, then stronger storms likely in the evening.

High: 89 Wind: South~10

Rain and storms will taper off early today, then we should have a good amount of sunshine with warm and a bit humid conditions through the afternoon. An isolated storm or two could pop up later today, mainly south or southwest of Marathon county. High temps will reach the mid to upper 80s in most locations but only reach the low 80s in the Northwoods. Winds should turn to the west at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight will be quiet as well as early Wednesday. By Wednesday afternoon a small low pressure system will move in from the west and begin to generate some showers and storms. As the heat and humidity build, a line of much stronger storms could develop in the evening. There is a possibility of high winds or isolated tornadoes. Highs on Wednesday will reach the upper 80s to around 90.

High pressure will move in from the north on Thursday and it will stay in the area on Friday. It will bring a lot of sunshine, cooler, and less humid weather. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s on both days.

A cold front will trek through our area once again on Saturday and this will bring a 40% chance of thunderstorms. Conditions will be a little more humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. Another area of high pressure will take over the weather on Sunday, bringing very pleasant conditions to round out the workweek and into early next week. Highs on Sunday will be in the very comfortable 70s.

Pollen Count Last Yesterday July 26th, Grass Pollen 2 (low)

Have a pleasant Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 27 July-2021

On this date in weather history: 1987 - Thunderstorms in Minnesota spawned a tornado which moved in a southwesterly direction for a distance of thirty miles across Rice County and Goodhue County. Trees were uprooted and tossed about like toys, and a horse lifted by the tornado was observed sailing horizontally through the air. Thunderstorms drenched La Crosse, WI, with 5.26 inches of rain, their second highest 24 hour total of record. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)