Storms cause power outages for many in Northern Wisconsin

(WAOW) -- Strong storms moving through the area overnight Monday and early Tuesday morning have caused power outages for many in Northern Wisconsin.

As of about 2 a.m., more than 12,000 were without power in Vilas County. That accounts for more than 60 percent of WPS's customers in the county.

More than 7,500 were without power in Oneida County, while a little more than 20 percent of customers in Lincoln County were without power (3,757).