Special Weather Statement issued July 27 at 8:33AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Special Weather Statement issued July 27 at 8:33AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WINew
At 828 AM CDT, radar indicated a weakening line of thunderstorms
along a line from near Babcock to Oshkosh to near Howards Grove.
Movement was southeast at 35 mph.
Outflow from the storms was resulting in gusty winds to 30 mph well
away from the main line of storms.
Locations impacted include…
Appleton, Oshkosh, Manitowoc, Wisconsin Rapids, Waupaca, Wautoma,
Menasha, Kaukauna, Little Chute and New London.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.