Special Weather Statement issued July 27 at 6:34AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 632 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located over the southern

half of Clark County. These thunderstorms were moving southeast at

45 mph.

Winds in excess of 30 mph and small hail are possible with these

storm.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.