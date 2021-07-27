Special Weather Statement issued July 27 at 6:16AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 615 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Marshfield, or 24 miles northwest of Wisconsin Rapids, moving

southeast at 35 mph.

Heavy rain, pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be

possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids, Marshfield, Mosinee, Spencer,

Whiting, Bevent, Amherst, Pittsville and Lake Wazeecha.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.