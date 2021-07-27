Special Weather Statement issued July 27 at 3:51AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Special Weather Statement issued July 27 at 3:51AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WINew
At 351 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Bay Shore Park to 10 miles north of
Waupaca to 11 miles west of Greenwood. Movement was southeast at 55
mph.
Pea size hail, winds in excess of 30 mph, and torrential rainfall
will be possible with these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Green Bay, Appleton, Oshkosh, Manitowoc, Stevens Point, Wisconsin
Rapids, Shawano, Waupaca, Kewaunee and Wautoma.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.