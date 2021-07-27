Special Weather Statement issued July 27 at 3:51AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 351 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Bay Shore Park to 10 miles north of

Waupaca to 11 miles west of Greenwood. Movement was southeast at 55

mph.

Pea size hail, winds in excess of 30 mph, and torrential rainfall

will be possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Green Bay, Appleton, Oshkosh, Manitowoc, Stevens Point, Wisconsin

Rapids, Shawano, Waupaca, Kewaunee and Wautoma.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.