Special Weather Statement issued July 27 at 3:20AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 320 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Gillett to near Mosinee to near Owen.

Movement was southeast at 50 mph.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Green Bay, Wausau, Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids, Shawano, Antigo,

Waupaca, Marshfield, Weston and New London.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.