Special Weather Statement issued July 27 at 2:45AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI
At 243 AM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located
along a line extending from 10 miles south of New Wood Wildlife Area
to 11 miles south of Sheldon. Movement was southeast at 30 mph.
Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with these
storms.
Locations impacted include…
Medford, Colby, Thorp, Greenwood, Owen, Rib Lake, Chelsea, Westboro,
Jump River, Longwood, Stetsonville, Goodrich, Gilman, Curtiss,
Lublin, and Atwood.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may
cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.