Special Weather Statement issued July 27 at 2:41AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI
At 240 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Veterans Memorial County Park to near
Medford. Movement was southeast at 50 mph.
Pea size hail, winds in excess of 30 mph, and torrential rainfall
will be possible with these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Wausau, Shawano, Antigo, Marshfield, Weston, Merrill, Rib Mountain,
Mosinee, Abbotsford and Spencer.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.