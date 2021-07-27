Special Weather Statement issued July 27 at 2:41AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 240 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Veterans Memorial County Park to near

Medford. Movement was southeast at 50 mph.

Pea size hail, winds in excess of 30 mph, and torrential rainfall

will be possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Wausau, Shawano, Antigo, Marshfield, Weston, Merrill, Rib Mountain,

Mosinee, Abbotsford and Spencer.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.