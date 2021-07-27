Special Weather Statement issued July 27 at 2:00AM CDT by NWS Duluth MN

At 200 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms were along a line extending from

near Prentice, to 6 miles west of Ogema, to 7 miles southeast of

Hawkins, and moving southeast at 40 mph.

Wind gusts up to 45 mph, dime size hail, heavy downpours, and

frequent cloud to ground lightning can be expected with these storms.

These storms will be near…

Ogema around 205 AM CDT.

Spirit around 215 AM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these storms include Kennan, Brantwood

and Cranberry Lake.

Seek shelter inside a sturdy building and away from windows until

these storms pass. Get off area lakes and seek shelter on shore in a

sturdy shelter or a hard topped vehicle.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Seek shelter immediately inside a building or vehicle until these

storms pass.

These storms may intensify, please monitor local media outlets for

additional information and possible warnings from the National

Weather Service.