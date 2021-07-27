Special Weather Statement issued July 27 at 1:53AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 153 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles north of Tomahawk, or 14 miles west of Rhinelander, moving

southeast at 30 mph.

Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Rhinelander, Merrill, Tomahawk, Harrison, Woodboro, Parrish, Gilbert,

Council Grounds State Park, Tripoli and Dutch Corners.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

this storm passes.