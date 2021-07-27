Special Weather Statement issued July 27 at 1:51AM CDT by NWS Duluth MN

Special Weather Statement issued July 27 at 1:51AM CDT by NWS Duluth MNNew
At 151 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms were along a line extending from
near Prentice, to near Catawba, to near Hawkins, and moving south at
40 mph.
Wind gusts up to 45 mph, penny size hail, heavy downpours, and
frequent cloud to ground lightning can be expected with these storms.
These storms will be near…
Ogema and Prentice around 200 AM CDT.
Other locations impacted by these storms include Kennan, Wilson Lake
Near Phillips and Cranberry Lake.
Seek shelter inside a sturdy building and away from windows until
these storms pass. Get off area lakes and seek shelter on shore in a
sturdy shelter or a hard topped vehicle.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Seek shelter immediately inside a building or vehicle until these
storms pass.
These storms may intensify, please monitor local media outlets for
additional information and possible warnings from the National
Weather Service.