Special Weather Statement issued July 27 at 1:49AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Special Weather Statement issued July 27 at 1:49AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WINew
At 147 AM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located
along a line extending from near Spirit to near Ladysmith. Movement
was southeast at 35 mph.
Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with these
storms.
Locations impacted include…
Medford, Rib Lake, Chelsea, Westboro, Jump River, Stetsonville,
Gilman, Lublin, The Mondeaux Flowage, Perkinstown, Esadore Lake,
Donald, North Twin Lake, Hannibal, and Wood Lake.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may
cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.