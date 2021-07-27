Simone Biles out of team final competition at Tokyo Olympics

One of the best gymnasts in history will not compete for the U.S. in the team final competition.

"Simone Biles has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue. She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions," USA Gymnastics said in a statement released early Tuesday morning.

Biles competed in Team USA's first rotation on vault, but was then seen walking off the floor with her bag and a trainer.

She was originally scheduled to compete on the uneven bars in the second rotation, but was replaced by Jordan Chiles.

In qualification, the 24-year-old Biles became the first woman since 1992 to advance to all six possible Olympic finals.