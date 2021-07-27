Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 27 at 1:55AM CDT until July 27 at 2:00AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 27 at 1:55AM CDT until July 27 at 2:00AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WIUpdated
The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe
limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.
Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small
hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this
thunderstorm.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service
Green Bay.