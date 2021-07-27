Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 27 at 1:50AM CDT until July 27 at 2:00AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 27 at 1:50AM CDT until July 27 at 2:00AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WIUpdated
At 149 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of
Tomahawk, or 15 miles west of Rhinelander, moving southeast at 30
mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Willow Lake, Willow Reservoir, Lower Tomahawk River Natural Area,
Goodnow, Harshaw, Gobler Lake Natural Area and Mccord.
Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside
should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from
windows.