Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 27 at 1:50AM CDT until July 27 at 2:00AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 149 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of

Tomahawk, or 15 miles west of Rhinelander, moving southeast at 30

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Willow Lake, Willow Reservoir, Lower Tomahawk River Natural Area,

Goodnow, Harshaw, Gobler Lake Natural Area and Mccord.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from

windows.