Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 27 at 1:39AM CDT until July 27 at 2:00AM CDT by NWS Duluth MN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 27 at 1:39AM CDT until July 27 at 2:00AM CDT by NWS Duluth MNUpdated
At 139 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Winter, to Radisson, to near Couderay, moving
southeast at 45 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
These severe storms will be near…
Winter around 145 AM CDT.
Exeland around 155 AM CDT.
Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include
Connors Lake, Reserve, Ojibwa, Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and
Chief Lake.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
If on one of the many area lakes, get away from the water and move
indoors or inside a vehicle. If you can hear thunder, you are close
enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be
caught on the water in a thunderstorm.