Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 27 at 1:39AM CDT until July 27 at 2:00AM CDT by NWS Duluth MN

At 139 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Winter, to Radisson, to near Couderay, moving

southeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

These severe storms will be near…

Winter around 145 AM CDT.

Exeland around 155 AM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include

Connors Lake, Reserve, Ojibwa, Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and

Chief Lake.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

If on one of the many area lakes, get away from the water and move

indoors or inside a vehicle. If you can hear thunder, you are close

enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be

caught on the water in a thunderstorm.