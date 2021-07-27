Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 27 at 12:25AM CDT until July 27 at 1:15AM CDT by NWS Duluth MN

The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

South central Bayfield County in northwestern Wisconsin…

Southwestern Ashland County in northwestern Wisconsin…

Northwestern Price County in north central Wisconsin…

Northeastern Sawyer County in northwestern Wisconsin…

* Until 115 AM CDT.

* At 1224 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Namekagon,

or 18 miles northeast of Chippewa Flowage East, moving southeast at

35 mph.

HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Clam Lake around 1230 AM CDT.

Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include

Butternut.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.