Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 27 at 12:24AM CDT until July 27 at 1:30AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Brown County in northeastern Wisconsin…

Southern Marinette County in northeastern Wisconsin…

Oconto County in northeastern Wisconsin…

Eastern Shawano County in northeastern Wisconsin…

* Until 130 AM CDT.

* At 1224 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Crivitz to near Pulaski to near New London,

moving southeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Severe thunderstorms will be near…

Pulaski around 1230 AM CDT.

Green Bay and Marinette around 1240 AM CDT.

Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include

Menominee, Bellevue Town and Bay Shore Park.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay

away from windows.