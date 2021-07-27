Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 27 at 12:22AM CDT until July 27 at 12:30AM CDT by NWS Duluth MN

At 1221 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Butternut, or

near Park Falls, moving southeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Butternut and Butternut Lake.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.