Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 27 at 12:15AM CDT until July 27 at 12:30AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 1214 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Crivitz to near Navarino Wildlife Area, moving

east at 60 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Law enforcement.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile

homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

These severe storms will be near…

Crivitz around 1220 AM CDT.

Pulaski around 1230 AM CDT.

Marinette around 1235 AM CDT.

Menominee around 1240 AM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include

College Of Menominee Nation, Breed, Hayes, Tigerton, High Falls

Reservoir, Hickory Corners, Whitcomb, Mcclintock County Park, Caldron

Falls Reservoir and Frazer Corners.

This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread

wind damage across northern Wisconsin. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a

sturdy structure and stay away from windows.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.