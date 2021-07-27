Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 27 at 12:15AM CDT until July 27 at 12:30AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 27 at 12:15AM CDT until July 27 at 12:30AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WIUpdated
At 1214 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Crivitz to near Navarino Wildlife Area, moving
east at 60 mph.
HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Law enforcement.
IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile
homes, roofs, and outbuildings.
These severe storms will be near…
Crivitz around 1220 AM CDT.
Pulaski around 1230 AM CDT.
Marinette around 1235 AM CDT.
Menominee around 1240 AM CDT.
Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include
College Of Menominee Nation, Breed, Hayes, Tigerton, High Falls
Reservoir, Hickory Corners, Whitcomb, Mcclintock County Park, Caldron
Falls Reservoir and Frazer Corners.
This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread
wind damage across northern Wisconsin. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a
sturdy structure and stay away from windows.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.